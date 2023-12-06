Giants, Life Extension & How Food will be Destroyed 12/06/2023

Today we take a look at a brand-new dream from Vicki GoForth Parnell. The Angel Gabriel showed her what Satan has planned for the near future!

00:00 - Do people hear from God?

05:54 - The Chimera Dream

10:12 - Poison the Grain and Grass

15:26 - The Future to Come

18:39 - The Chimera

20:52 - Life Extension

24:39 - The Giants

30:36 - The Last Message?

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support