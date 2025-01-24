BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Satanic Vatican & the Illuminati – Video from 10-9-2011 Exposing Satan’s Catholic Church
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
2 views • 3 months ago

THE DEVIL IN THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS SO PROTECTED NOW THAT HE IS LIKE AN ANIMAL PROTECTED BY THE GOVERNMENT


How could you trust a Pope who looks like the Sith Emperor in Star Wars? The catholic church is a One Way ticket to the Dark Side with satan in Hell. Trust in Jesus ONLY!!


IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA AND THE CREATION OF A NEW WORLD ORDER.


📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0


📖 [Read] King James Bible

The Preserved and Living Word of God

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/

Keywords
vaticansatanicthe illuminati
