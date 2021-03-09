UBER DRIVER COUGHED ON, ASSAULTED & PEPPER SPRAYED

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Khadka says he believes he was harassed and mocked by the unruly passengers because he is a South Asian immigrant.
“I never said anything bad to them, I never cursed, I was not raised that way. I don’t hit people, I am not raised that way, so they were not getting out of my car,” said Khadka.https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/03/09/video-maskless-uber-passengers-assault-cough-on-pepper-spray-driver/