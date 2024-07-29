WARNING! Book by GENIUS READ “Summary of Plague of Corruption” FAKE & WRONG!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Ernest Hancock: You know, let's dump on this image on here a little bit. Because it says "Summary of Plague of Corruption by Dr. Judy and Kent, restoring the faith in the promise of science. Genius Read", who? So somebody came up and twisted everything that you were saying and tried to summarize it.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Correct!

Ernest Hancock: "You don't need to read Dr. Judy and Kent's book, don't do that. Read the summary," and then they bastardized everything.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Correct and it's completely wrong!





01/03/2024 - Interview with Ernest Hancock: https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Media/356117-2024-01-03-2024-01-03-ernest-hancock-interviews-dr-judy-mikovits-mp3.htm