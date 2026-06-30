© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Divine Revelation of Angels: Staying Alive in a Toxic World
1 Thessalonians 5:23-24 MSG
[23-24] May God himself, the God who makes everything holy and whole, make you holy and whole, put you together—spirit, soul, and body—and keep you fit for the coming of our Master, Jesus Christ. The One who called you is completely dependable. If he said it, he’ll do it!
#health #faith #prophecy #Trump #Obama #Bible #health