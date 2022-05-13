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Ukraine War What's the situation on the ground in eastern Ukraine
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164 views • May 13, 2022
Sky News.
Retired Air Vice Marshal Sean Bell looks at the movement of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP4RFfg_EKU
Retired Air Vice Marshal Sean Bell looks at the movement of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP4RFfg_EKU
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