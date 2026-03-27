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He Came to Set the Captives Free: Zombies, Vampires & Werewolves Genesis 3:1 AMP [1] Now the serpent was more crafty (subtle, skilled in deceit) than any living creature of the field which the Lord God had made. And the serpent (Satan) said to the woman, “Can it really be that God has said, ‘You shall not eat from any tree of the garden’?” [Rev 12:9-11] #Bible