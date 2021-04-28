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Can You Prove The Globe? - A Flat Earth Challenge
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55 views • April 28, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Dec 7, 2018 with 11K views.
Challenging all Scientists to Prove the Globe
We have done the Research
We have done the Math
We have questions
We've done laser tests
We have problems with the Globe
The interest is growing exponentially
Groups are springing up everywhere
Conferences starting in every country
We're on the streets
The evidence is piling up
We've caught NASA lying
Again and again
We don't believe this is real
Gravity seems to be all you have
Where is the proof of the globe?
You can't ignore us anymore
You have been absent too long
Our Challenge To All Scientists
1. You accept our challenge
2. You present your evidence of a globe
3. Relaxed and respectful
4. We discuss
5. Face to face or Skype
Register your scientist in the Hall of Fame for accepting our challenge or in the Hall of Shame for refusing or ignoring our challenge
http://www.provetheglobe.com
Credit: Liftin the Lid
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWSEjvp7yPaMmQDmK5yLrSw
#provetheglobe #flatearthchallenge #proveit
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
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•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Challenging all Scientists to Prove the Globe
We have done the Research
We have done the Math
We have questions
We've done laser tests
We have problems with the Globe
The interest is growing exponentially
Groups are springing up everywhere
Conferences starting in every country
We're on the streets
The evidence is piling up
We've caught NASA lying
Again and again
We don't believe this is real
Gravity seems to be all you have
Where is the proof of the globe?
You can't ignore us anymore
You have been absent too long
Our Challenge To All Scientists
1. You accept our challenge
2. You present your evidence of a globe
3. Relaxed and respectful
4. We discuss
5. Face to face or Skype
Register your scientist in the Hall of Fame for accepting our challenge or in the Hall of Shame for refusing or ignoring our challenge
http://www.provetheglobe.com
Credit: Liftin the Lid
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWSEjvp7yPaMmQDmK5yLrSw
#provetheglobe #flatearthchallenge #proveit
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Keywords
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