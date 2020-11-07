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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 60 - 06 November 2020
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81 views • November 07, 2020
Need to Know Episode 60 (06 November 2020) with David Scorpio & Susan Bradford. Trump legal advisor points out Michigan voter fraud 138,000 and growing. Gross election irregularities force Trump to contest election. Impossibly high voter turnout in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Pelosi delivers house Dem loses… why? More covid-19 fearmongering. Steve Pieczenick and his Q mongering. Letter from a real catholic Archbishop Vigano shares truth. Pennsylvania monstrous voter irregularities. Trump called and bitched out Murdock, who did not flinch. Groper Joe causes concerns on so many levels.
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