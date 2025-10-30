BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❓❓❓ A question about the 2300 days
this is a video to add more to my documentary of the 10 foolish virgins. dealing with the 2300 days. I know this is a complicated subject and this is not being preached by anyone out there. It is hard to grasp, but it is the very thing we see happening from March 11th 2020. so I thought I would make this short video to answer a question

You could email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
