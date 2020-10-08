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Urgent: 80,000 top professionals oppose shutdowns
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117 views • October 08, 2020
The corporate media refuse to publish this news, so, it is necessary that you verify it or find other sources of information to spread it and thus prevent evil from gaining control over our planet.
2020 10 07 Top infectious disease epidemiologists along with over 80,000 supporters including scientists, medical practitioners, politicians and the general public have all signed the viral Great Barrington Declaration. Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Sunetra Gupta and Jay Bhattacharya join Laura Ingraham to make their case for herd immunity strategy and a return to a free society. You can read and sign the declaration here: https://gbdeclaration.org
Origin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4GnCLDbra4 MSM Doesn't Want You to Know about Top Epidemiologists Opposing Lockdown - Fox News
20 10 07 Thousands of the world’s top scientists are finally speaking out against lockdown. Let’s pray it’s not too little, too late:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/502857-covid-scientists-against-lockdown/
2020 10 07 Top infectious disease epidemiologists along with over 80,000 supporters including scientists, medical practitioners, politicians and the general public have all signed the viral Great Barrington Declaration. Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Sunetra Gupta and Jay Bhattacharya join Laura Ingraham to make their case for herd immunity strategy and a return to a free society. You can read and sign the declaration here: https://gbdeclaration.org
Origin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4GnCLDbra4 MSM Doesn't Want You to Know about Top Epidemiologists Opposing Lockdown - Fox News
20 10 07 Thousands of the world’s top scientists are finally speaking out against lockdown. Let’s pray it’s not too little, too late:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/502857-covid-scientists-against-lockdown/
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