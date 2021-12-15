WHO Expert Whistleblower Reveals ALL on the Biggest Fraud in Human History!

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(Dec 14, 2021) Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger is interviewed by AJ Roberts. Dr Astrid, who is a health scientist and former director of research for the WHO and the UN does not hold back. Together they dive deep into the COVID plandemic, bioweapons, the "vaccines", their real purpose, the current world war we are in, censorship, the athletes dropping dead, graphene oxide, lipid nanoparticles, parasites, brainwashing, mind control, 5G, surveillance, tracking ID's, the dark web, how the jabbed and unjabbed can detox, chlorine dioxide, and more! Just an amazing amount of information.
AJ Roberts: https://rumble.com/vqrvv2-who-expert-whistleblower-reveals-all-on-biggest-fraud-in-human-history.html