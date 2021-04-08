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8 april 2021... Zero fuks to give - gun EO's
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22 views • April 08, 2021
Explicit language cause IDGAF anymore...
At 15:00 I meant Jan 6th not July 6th, sry..
Sometimes a lesson is best learnt the hard way, no man has any authority to take human rights away!
A polite society is an armed society.
The wild west was only portrayed as wild!
I have no intention what so ever of harming police. If antifa attacks the suburbs they'll have bulletproof vests most likely. That's the reason for my comment about the crossbow...
At 15:00 I meant Jan 6th not July 6th, sry..
Sometimes a lesson is best learnt the hard way, no man has any authority to take human rights away!
A polite society is an armed society.
The wild west was only portrayed as wild!
I have no intention what so ever of harming police. If antifa attacks the suburbs they'll have bulletproof vests most likely. That's the reason for my comment about the crossbow...
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