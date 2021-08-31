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How our country really works
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110 views • August 31, 2021
A great introduction to how a basic understanding of economics enables us to live and act out our lives in harmony with our morals.
This video was produced by Mises.org as an introduction to economics and the principles of liberty, respect for others and personal integrity. I think they nailed it.
This video was produced by Mises.org as an introduction to economics and the principles of liberty, respect for others and personal integrity. I think they nailed it.
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