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Senator Gerard Rennick’s 20-Year-Old Daughter ‘Annabelle’ Suffers Brain Damage After Covid Vax 💉💔
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205 views • January 04, 2022
Senator Gerard Rennick’s 20-Year-Old Daughter ‘Annabelle’ Suffers Brain Damage After Covid Vax 💉💔
Our Daughter’s Pfizer Journey:
https://www.facebook.com/gerard.rennick/videos/our-daughters-pfizer-journey-annabelle-our-20-year-old-had-her-first-pfizer-inje/620438532416685/
Can you imagine being stuck like this for the rest of your life?
Our Daughter’s Pfizer Journey:
https://www.facebook.com/gerard.rennick/videos/our-daughters-pfizer-journey-annabelle-our-20-year-old-had-her-first-pfizer-inje/620438532416685/
Can you imagine being stuck like this for the rest of your life?
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