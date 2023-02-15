Patrick King Lawsuit Shows COVID-19 "Virus" Was Never Isolated: The Whole Thing is a Hoax!

Patrick King is a proud father of 2, Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the powerful government in Alberta, Canada! If the powers that be can't prove that this so called "virus" has been isolated in court, then that's because it hasn't been. It's not a legitimate virus at all and it never has been. It's that simple!





Here is what the compromised corrupt unjust "justice system" had to say on the matter. “The Provincial Court proceeding is about the December 5, 2020 enforcement of "the law" (when Mr. King was issued the ticket), not the rational for the law. The CMOH does not have, and Mr. King does not seek from the CMOH, any evidence about the ticket issued to Mr. King,” states the Government Affidavit. The Judge hearing the case informed the Accused, Mr. Patrick King, that he had not properly filed a Charter challenge against the law as required to fight the law itself, and thus could only address the ticket issued to him.





It's all semantics. They are trying to wiggle out of the fact that the virus wasn't isolated and still make him pay a fee for a ticket they had no legal authority to give in the first place. In fact, they had no legal authority to do any of what they have done. That's the whole point that they don't want proven. If there as a right way of filing the lawsuit, and it was filed wrong, then everyone and their mother should have been helping King to make sure he made necessary updates/changes to assure this suit would be properly brought and ruled upon. But no, these are the tactics of the corrupt, demonic heathens running our world while pretending they care about us, our health, and justice. Really, all these evil people care about is power and control and they are more than happy to depopulate the planet as a means to that end.





We MUST continue to battle this in every single city, county, state, and NATION! The fight for freedom is a worldwide effort, and WE CAN WIN. We must be willing to stand up and fight these monsters to hold them accountable for what they have done and continue doing.





This video (original video link https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html) is over a year old now. I'm sharing it here now because most people still to this day don't know about and haven't seen this. Please share this far and wide!





Court File # 2110 00751 document below...

https://www.jccf.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.04-07.49-redvoicemedia-610aef3334bb1.pdf





Remember, New FOIA Documents Revealed the COVID Pandemic Was a DoD Operation Dating Back to Obama (https://rumble.com/v255z0s-bombshell-foia-documents-reveal-dod-controlled-covid-19-program-from-the-st.html).





Here is some additional Proof that the DOD was/is Behind the Planning & Management of the "COVID-19 Pandemic" with Evidence of Intent to Harm! https://rumble.com/v29ap2q-proof-dod-is-behind-planning-and-management-of-covid-19-pandemic-evidence-o.html





