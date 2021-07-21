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Court Packing: Unnecessary and Improper
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50 views • July 21, 2021
Is Court Packing Constitutional? Based on how they want to use it - no, and it’s not even close. Expanding the size of the court for logistical reasons is authorized by the Constitution and has been done in the past, but doing so in order to drive political outcomes is neither necessary nor proper, and should be soundly rejected.
Path to Liberty: July 21, 2021
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Path to Liberty: July 21, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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