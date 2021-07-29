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Julia Song: Author, Commentator, and Activist
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On this episode of the Resistance Library podcast, Sam Jacobs interviews Julia Song. Julia Song is an author, commentator and activist originally from Brazil. She is a fierce opponent of socialism and big government and a proponent of radical freedom. We had her on to discuss how the COVID lockdowns groomed Americans for socialism, what you can do to become anti-fragile starting today and what it is that makes us Americans.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Julia Song Links:
- @RealJuliaSong on Twitter: https://twitter.com/realjuliasong
- Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/julia-song
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Julia Song Links:
- @RealJuliaSong on Twitter: https://twitter.com/realjuliasong
- Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/julia-song
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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