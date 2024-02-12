08. Connecting the Soul: Connection is Submission (Part 1)

Submission has gotten a bad rap, predominantly through misogynistic men who use religion as cover for their bullying ways.
In Episode 8 of the Connecting the Soul Series, Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com puts a completely different spin on the topic of submission where he proposes that "submission," really is all about having a "sub-mission."
Submission is always voluntary, never forced. Submission is the result of loyalty, which then leads to production and safety.
