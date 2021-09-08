Fauci's Lies Exposed! Rand Paul's Accusations about Fauci Now Proven!

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“Fauci Lied Again” – Rand Paul Reacts to New FOIA Docs Showing Fauci Funded Construction of “Chimeric Coronaviruses” in Wuhan Lab
FOIA Reveals That Fauci Lied...Rand Vindicated?
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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fauci-lied-rand-paul-reacts-new-foia-docs-showing-fauci-funded-construction-chimeric-coronaviruses-wuhan-lab/
http://ronpaulinstitute.org
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2021/september/07/foia-reveals-that-fauci-liedrand-vindicated/
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/
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