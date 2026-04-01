Patriots – The People, We --- lyrics/music video

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New track from Joseph M Lenard....
Patriots - The People, WE - https://suno.com/s/ja7Sx10ebijAtEUD
Concept by Joseph M Lenard continuation of https://tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistEduSeries. Lyrics Joseph M Lenard with Suna AI assist. Hard, drive the point home direction from Joseph M Lenard, Music by @suno system. See too other USA Judeo/Christian Foundation Patriot music at https://tinyurl.com/JLDonSUNO (including CLICK BAIT EVERYWHERE, TOUGH LOVE GOSPEL, and more).
[Verse 1]
All sides accountable
Spare me your B-S talk
You spin the story sideways
We walking that straight walk
Values and principles
Necessary
Yeah
Applaudable
Lip service is easy
Living it? That’s the obstacle (uh)
[Chorus]
No flip-flip flim-flam from me
I stand where you can see
Consistent and firm
That’s key
That’s what you’ll always see
From Patriots
The People
We
From Patriots
The People
We (hey!)
[Verse 2]
You selling us quick fixes
We paying in long scars
We measure you in actions
Not speeches and gold cars
We don’t bow to titles
We question
We stay free
Respect is earned in daylight
Not whispered behind screens
[Chorus]
No flip-flip flim-flam from me
I stand where you can see
Consistent and firm
That’s key
That’s what you’ll always see
From Patriots
The People
We
From Patriots
The People
We (stand up)
[outro]
I hold all sides accountable, spare me you B-S, values and principles, are necessary and laudable. No flip flip flim flam from me, consistent and firm, is what you'll always see, from Patriot Americans - The People, WE.