Patriots – The People, We --- lyrics/music video

New track from Joseph M Lenard....





Patriots - The People, WE - https://suno.com/s/ja7Sx10ebijAtEUD





Concept by Joseph M Lenard continuation of https://tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistEduSeries. Lyrics Joseph M Lenard with Suna AI assist. Hard, drive the point home direction from Joseph M Lenard, Music by @suno system. See too other USA Judeo/Christian Foundation Patriot music at https://tinyurl.com/JLDonSUNO (including CLICK BAIT EVERYWHERE, TOUGH LOVE GOSPEL, and more).





[Verse 1]

All sides accountable

Spare me your B-S talk

You spin the story sideways

We walking that straight walk





Values and principles

Necessary

Yeah

Applaudable

Lip service is easy

Living it? That’s the obstacle (uh)





[Chorus]

No flip-flip flim-flam from me

I stand where you can see

Consistent and firm

That’s key

That’s what you’ll always see

From Patriots

The People

We

From Patriots

The People

We (hey!)





[Verse 2]

You selling us quick fixes

We paying in long scars

We measure you in actions

Not speeches and gold cars





We don’t bow to titles

We question

We stay free

Respect is earned in daylight

Not whispered behind screens





[Chorus]

No flip-flip flim-flam from me

I stand where you can see

Consistent and firm

That’s key

That’s what you’ll always see

From Patriots

The People

We

From Patriots

The People

We (stand up)





[outro]

I hold all sides accountable, spare me you B-S, values and principles, are necessary and laudable. No flip flip flim flam from me, consistent and firm, is what you'll always see, from Patriot Americans - The People, WE.



