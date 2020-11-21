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Destruction by Covid
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37 views • November 21, 2020
Security, safety, both are words often used as justification to take your rights away. Before we had 9/11, there was no DHS. Now with this "pandemic" it is giving them pretext to establish even more tyranny.
In this video I emphasize the point that government is often too quick to respond to a problem they themselves may have created. The solution is often far more control where there previously was none. Just how far will your government go and just what means are at their disposal?
I have a feeling this video won't be around very long.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lt-udg9zQSE
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3tdlROLokIiY/
Twitter
https://twitter.com/home
In this video I emphasize the point that government is often too quick to respond to a problem they themselves may have created. The solution is often far more control where there previously was none. Just how far will your government go and just what means are at their disposal?
I have a feeling this video won't be around very long.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lt-udg9zQSE
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3tdlROLokIiY/
https://twitter.com/home
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