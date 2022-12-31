Will Donald Trump convert from Presbyterianism to Judaism like his daughter Ivanka did?

Nowhere in the Bible does it state the antichrist has to be born a Jew. The prophet Daniel referred to him as both the Assyrian and indirectly, the Roman. The prophets Isaiah and Micah referred to the antichrist as the Assyrian. According to many ultra-orthodox and orthodox rabbis, the people who have rejected Jesus as their messiah, the Jewish messiah will be a political leader. The rabbis' version of the messiah is someone who will know Jewish laws or can learn them. He will fight Israel's wars. Their messiah will have a strong understanding of Jewish laws. He doesn't have to be born a Jew, but he will most likely have to convert to Judaism. He will be of the bloodline of King David. Some, but not all Jewish rabbis, speculate their messiah will be present during a time when dead people will come back to life.





Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is Jewish. Trump's daughter Ivanka converted from Presbyterianism to Judaism, and her children are all Jewish. Donald Trump's grandchildren are thus Jewish. So the question remains, will Donald Trump legitimately or illegitimately convert to Judaism to please the ultra-orthodox and orthodox rabbis in Israel and throughout the world? The Jewish people named a town in the Golan Heights after Donald Trump called Trump Heights. The Jewish Sanhedrin minted coins with Donald Trump's face engraved on them next to the Persian king Cyrus's face. Trump visited the Wailing Wall, a historical site for Jews, in Jerusalem. He relocated the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump has been hailed as the Second Coming of God by Wayne Allyn Right, a Jewish man, and an avid Trump supporter. Trump recognized Judaism as a national identity in America. He's confirmed the Abraham Accords between Israel, America, Sudan, Morrocco, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Essentially, Trump has been the most pro-Israeli president since Harry Truman. So what's next? Does Donald Trump have his eyes set on the rebuilding of the Third Jewish Temple?









