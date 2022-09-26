Kitchen Party #6 Peace Frogs: Patriots on Offense, Women's March. Schoolroom Perv Protest, Peta, DJT, Q

Read "Frog Medicine - Seeing Clearly in the Storm,"
https://birdclanmessenger.com/2022/09/21/frog-medicine-seeing-clearly-in-the-storm/
PLAYLIST:
Enter Sandman, Metallica
Peace Frog, The Doors,
Shelter From the Storm, Bob Dylan
Have You Ever Seen the Rain, John Rich
Ready For the Storm, Dougie MacLean
When the Shit Goes Down, Cypress Hill
Thunder, Imagine Dragons
Fields of Gold, Sting
Love Letters to God, Nahko and MFTP
Vogue, Madonna
Hazy Shade of Winter, The Bangles
VISUALS:
Eyedrop Media Scotty Mar 10
Keenan, Son of Enos
Hugo Talks
Pastor David Miner
True North
Tucker Carlson
Jimmy Dore
Patriots
Visit me:
www.birdclanmessenger.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.