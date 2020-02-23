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El Chapo of the Sky
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11 views • February 23, 2020
CEO OSCAR MUNOZ: "El Chapo" of the Sky
It's time to speak truth to power without fear or hesitation.
The beating and dragging of passenger Dr. David Dao off a United Airlines flight is one story about United Airlines. (https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelgoldstein/2017/12/20/biggest-travel-story-of-2017-the-bumping-and-beating-of-doctor-david-dao/#b3f9172f61fc) Four passengers were selected to be involuntarily bumped but he refused because he had very important medical procedures pending the next morning. An equally important story is that without our informed consent it continues spraying chemtrails over everybody and everything over which its planes fly! (https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2380066158987056/) Do you still want to fly United Airlines???
Unite Airlines ChemFlight UAL230
Destination: Orange County to Chicago
Aircraft: Boeing 737-824
Flight History: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/UA230/#21cbeaf9
FAA Registration: N76526
Manufacturer's Serial: 38700
Flight Envelope: Altitude 37,000 ft., Humidity less than 31%, Temperature -34 F
Visible Chemtrail: YES, segmented
Locaction: Seligman, Arizona
Date: August 22, 2019 @ 7:43 AM
Conclusion: Given that this aircraft is powered by high bypass turbofan engines which are incapable of creating persistent contrails, that the outside temperature of -34 F was experienced by this aircraft, and that the 95-100% humidity requirement for persistent contrails was far below it at 31% humidity, we can only conclude that this aircraft was ejecting toxic stratospheric aerosol injections (chemtrails) over my community. Since United Airlines has never provided me the opportunity to give my informed consent to this procedure, I'd say that its crime against me is as severe as its crime against Dr. David Dao. United Airlines should certainly be considered as perpetrating crimes against humanity and be convicted for such.
And here comes American Airlines ChemFlight AAL2680 from the northeast 4 hours later with Delta Airlines ChemFlight DAL373 heading due east in 28% humidity weather...
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
It's time to speak truth to power without fear or hesitation.
The beating and dragging of passenger Dr. David Dao off a United Airlines flight is one story about United Airlines. (https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelgoldstein/2017/12/20/biggest-travel-story-of-2017-the-bumping-and-beating-of-doctor-david-dao/#b3f9172f61fc) Four passengers were selected to be involuntarily bumped but he refused because he had very important medical procedures pending the next morning. An equally important story is that without our informed consent it continues spraying chemtrails over everybody and everything over which its planes fly! (https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2380066158987056/) Do you still want to fly United Airlines???
Unite Airlines ChemFlight UAL230
Destination: Orange County to Chicago
Aircraft: Boeing 737-824
Flight History: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/UA230/#21cbeaf9
FAA Registration: N76526
Manufacturer's Serial: 38700
Flight Envelope: Altitude 37,000 ft., Humidity less than 31%, Temperature -34 F
Visible Chemtrail: YES, segmented
Locaction: Seligman, Arizona
Date: August 22, 2019 @ 7:43 AM
Conclusion: Given that this aircraft is powered by high bypass turbofan engines which are incapable of creating persistent contrails, that the outside temperature of -34 F was experienced by this aircraft, and that the 95-100% humidity requirement for persistent contrails was far below it at 31% humidity, we can only conclude that this aircraft was ejecting toxic stratospheric aerosol injections (chemtrails) over my community. Since United Airlines has never provided me the opportunity to give my informed consent to this procedure, I'd say that its crime against me is as severe as its crime against Dr. David Dao. United Airlines should certainly be considered as perpetrating crimes against humanity and be convicted for such.
And here comes American Airlines ChemFlight AAL2680 from the northeast 4 hours later with Delta Airlines ChemFlight DAL373 heading due east in 28% humidity weather...
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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