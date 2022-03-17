© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/15/2022 Miles Guo: Hong Kong, as an international financial city, used to show to the world that Chinese people deserve democracy, rule of law and freedom; however, the Chinese Communist Party completely turned Hong Kong into a dead city by: (1) symbolically dispatching PLA in Hong Kong, (2) taking over Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and (3) taking over HK Legislative Council