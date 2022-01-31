Fall Of The Cabal Sequel: Video 3, Parts 11 To 20. A Continued Documentary Of The Cabal

Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter continue the documentations of the evil cabal in video 3 of the sequel with another 10 part video series of the Fall Of The Cabal. If you want to see the very first 1-10 video series of the Fall Of The Cabal look back in my early video postings where it was posted on 5/10/2021.



Bill Gates and his foundation and other foundations invest in some of the most criticized companies in the world for involvement in human rights abuses, labor abuses, environmental abuses, tax avoidance, and the amount of carbon held in their reserves. Everything Bill Gates does goes against his own preaches about sustainability and the human carbon footprint. GAVI, the WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank, AGRA… evil players steered by the Gates Foundation in order to exploit the people and to depopulate the planet. Time to expose and to redefine Philanthropy!