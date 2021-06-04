Jagmeet Covid Hugs - Texas Constitutional Carry

Jagmeet Singh Apologizes For Letting His 'Guard Down' & Hugging Someone Without A MaskAn apology has been issued by Jagmeet Singh after he was seen hugging someone who is apparently not from his household without wearing a mask.A video obtained by Global News and dated May 8, 2021, shows a maskless Singh getting out of a car with someone who is also not wearing a mask. They hug and then walk away together.A source told Narcity that the NDP leader was returning from an event in Mississauga, Ontario, with a party volunteer and they had been wearing masks all day but not when they got home. It was noted that while they've both had their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, they are still required to wear masks.Home to Silicon Valley, it’s no wonder California has so many of the world’s richest.If California were a country, it would rank third in terms of the number of billionaires. On the new Forbes 2020 list of the World’s Billionaires, the U.S. has 614 billionaires, mainland China 369 and California a whopping 165. Some of those billionaires have been taking steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic.California’s population, at nearly 40 million people, outranks that of many countries around the world, so in some ways the billionaire count is simply about sheer size. But of course one of the principal reasons for the large number of billionaires in the state is the technology industry. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies are based in Silicon Valley, including giants like Google and Facebook, as are smaller upstarts like Zoom Video Communications, whose founder Eric Yuan grew up in China but launched Zoom in Silicon Valley. Tech titans make up 42% of California’s billionaires.Texas becomes the 21st state to allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permitA bill that will allow Texans to carry concealed handguns without any permit – or the background check and training that come with it – passed the state’s legislature on Monday and headed to the desk of the governor, who has promised to sign it.When Governor Greg Abbott signs the measure into law, Texas will become the 21st state, and the most populous, in the United States to have some form of permitless concealed carry, according to the National Rifle Association.Texas already has some of the loosest gun laws in the country and has more than 1.6 million handgun license holders.Chicago Mayor May Force Police to Politely Seek Permission Before Chasing Dangerous CriminalsPolice officers in Chicago may soon be forced to seek permission before they are permitted to chase dangerous criminals on foot, Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declared.The Trump-hating Mayor promised she would reveal details “soon” about the controversial new policy.“No one should die as a result of a foot chase,” Lightfoot said.The vow to radically alter the way police apprehend criminals comes after video footage emerged from the March 29 police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. The video shows the 13-year old dumping what appears to be a firearm a split-second before he turns and raises his hands.