I Carried Fear and Terror of Potential Abuse (Alcoholic Father) for the First 7 Years of My Life, How Do I Begin to Process That? Fear of Feeling Any Emotion of Any Kind, Talking Addiction
https://youtu.be/MsyZSuxPIe4 20160607-1240 Governing Emotions Q&A
01m54s - 07m33s
https://www.divinetruth.com
abuseterrorfearhealingspiritualitybreathingwwiimental healthalcoholicnew agecryingworld warsadnessgrieffalse beliefsaddictionsavoidancesoul foodnew new agesoul searchsoul development
