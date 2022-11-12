Ric Grenell just defended Trump to the death on Newsmax.

“While all these people are hand ringing and saying it wasn’t a red wave… Look at the west right now. We’re fighting for Adam Laxalt to become a new Senator who was hand picked by Donald Trump. We’re gonna sweep Arizona… Kari Lake is gonna be the governor… I don’t buy that this wasn’t a red wave… We’re gonna take over the House and the Senate. How is that not a red wave?





https://rumble.com/v1teqhs-ric-grenell-defending-trump-on-newsmax.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8



All of these people he handpicked in the primary… all of them are on the cusp of winning… we got a big red wave coming out here on the West Coast.”

Thank you, Ric!







