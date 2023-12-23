Crazy Ethnic Cleansing and Land Stealing - The Sheikh Zayed area in the north of Gaza which was Completely Destroyed during Air Strikes by the Israeli forces

CRAZY: The Sheikh Zayed area in the north of Gaza which was completely destroyed during Air Strikes by the Israeli forces.

They make the areas unhabitable …

Israel repeating ‘long history of mass forced displacement’ of Palestinians: UN

The Israeli regime is trying to ‘deport the majority of the civilian population en masse’ as part of its plan to ‘permanently alter’ the composition of Gaza’s population, a UN expert has warned.

