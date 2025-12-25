The Lighthouse at Christmas Bay | A Heartwarming Stop Motion Christmas Film

The Lighthouse at Christmas Bay is a heartfelt stop-motion Christmas short set in a quiet seaside town during the winter of 1944. As the world struggles through wartime uncertainty, a grieving lighthouse keeper has let the town’s guiding light go dark — until a young girl reminds him why it once mattered. This is a story about loss, belief, and the small acts of kindness that can reignite hope when it feels lost.

✨ What Sets This Film Apart

A WWII-Era Christmas Setting

Set during the hard winter of 1944, the film captures the quiet resilience of families waiting for loved ones to return home.

Handcrafted Stop Motion Style Designed to feel tactile, warm, and timeless — inspired by classic wooden-puppet stop-motion films.

A Grounded, Emotional Story No magic spells or fantasy gimmicks — just human connection, grief, and the power of light as a symbol of hope.

