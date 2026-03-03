The U.S. Infrastructure Deficit and Energy Production, an interview with Garland Nixon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China produces over 10,000 terawatt-hours of electricity. The U.S.? About 4,400. That gap fuels AI, robotics, and advanced manufacturing. Energy is power — literally. While America debates nuclear plants arriving in the 2040s, China builds mega-dams and expands grids today. Without energy dominance, technological leadership fades fast.
#EnergyPolicy #Infrastructure #AIRevolution #PowerGrid #China #Innovation
