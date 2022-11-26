'Lockheed F-104 Walkaround Starfighter Black Beauty, TF-104GM'

These guys over near the Cape in Florida, have been flying these old aircraft for years and NASA is a prime contractor. The F-104 is my favorite of the "Century" fighters of the 1950s. It was fast and flew higher than even many of the current fighters of today. It was the first fighter to launch a nuclear capable missile at supersonic speeds, holds (even today) the altitude record for single engine jet and long held that category in speed as well. It could fly supersonic, even in a full climb.
This is the most thorough tour of one of the latest models after the Italians got hold of her and they did a great job.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.