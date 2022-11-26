'Lockheed F-104 Walkaround Starfighter Black Beauty, TF-104GM'

These guys over near the Cape in Florida, have been flying these old aircraft for years and NASA is a prime contractor. The F-104 is my favorite of the "Century" fighters of the 1950s. It was fast and flew higher than even many of the current fighters of today. It was the first fighter to launch a nuclear capable missile at supersonic speeds, holds (even today) the altitude record for single engine jet and long held that category in speed as well. It could fly supersonic, even in a full climb.

This is the most thorough tour of one of the latest models after the Italians got hold of her and they did a great job.



