🚨Sen Schmitt Grills Sec. Granholm on the Depletion of Strategic Oil Petroleum Sale
GalacticStorm
Published 12 hours ago
Schmitt Grills Sec. Granholm On The Strategic Oil Petroleum Sale And Possible Hunter Biden Benefit 

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) questioned Sec. Jennifer Granholm on the sale of the strategic oil petroleum reserves. 

Keywords
senator schmittenergy sec granholmstrategic oil petroleum sale

