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Sen. Josh Hawley announces he’ll object to Certification of Electoral College on Jan 6
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66 views • December 30, 2020
December 30, 2020 | Frieda Powers
bizpacreview.com
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has indicated that he cannot support a vote by Congress to certify the results of the presidential election results on January 6.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/30/sen-josh-hawley-announces-hell-object-to-certification-of-electoral-college-on-jan-6-1010947/
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bizpacreview.com
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has indicated that he cannot support a vote by Congress to certify the results of the presidential election results on January 6.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/30/sen-josh-hawley-announces-hell-object-to-certification-of-electoral-college-on-jan-6-1010947/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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