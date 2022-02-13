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New study Shows Direct Correlation Between 5G Networks and “Coronavirus” Outbreaks ARTICLE REVIEW [BANNED BY YOUTUBE]
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164 views • February 13, 2022
Correction! At 22 minutes 9 seconds I made clear what I thought about masks but did not know what I know now. Masks are lethal and kill more people than COVID-19, see my video's about studies that prove it and I am not claiming that COVID-19 exists nor that it does not without 100% proof because it would be unprofessional and unscientific.
At the time I made this video (May 20 2020) I thought that N95 and P3 filter masks would help but they are deadlier than COVID-19 in reality and based on what they're saying only a Hazmat suit with SCBA (compressed air) is effective PPE as long as uncontaminated air is used. However, the virus, if it exists uberhaupt, is too mild, the recovery rate is too high and mortality rate to low to make Hazmat suits mandatory also since natural immunity is 27 times better than vaccine acquired immunity (Marty Makary, Johns Hopkins University).
Because I think the study and other information in this video is important I now upload this video here.
😷⚰Get mask exemption! Measuring is knowing they're lying about the deadly amount of CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) maskerbaters are breathing in (4x the safe limit, dizzy at 2000 PPM,surgical mask >8000 ppm
Original links with the video banned by the genocidal YouTube:
Study Proves Coronavirus Clusters Follow 5G Roll-outs Around the Globe | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=12846
Study Shows Direct Correlation Between 5G Networks and “Coronavirus” Outbreaks
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=206602
ESTUDIO DE LA RELACIÓN ENTRE nº CASOS CORONAVIRUS / 1000 h. y LOCALIZACIÓN ANTENAS 5G http://www.tomeulamo.com/fitxers/264_CORONA-5G-f.pdf
Flamin Galahs ;-) birds and a5G tower 2020 must see!! - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVJYLM6vgTI
MORE 5G TREE DEATHS IN GATESHEAD SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL FOR UPDATES AND MORE INFORMATION - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcysZ65Mpp8
THE 5G DAMAGED TREE THAT WAS SEEN BY MILLIONS WORLD WIDE HAS BEEN CHOPPED DOWN - ESSENTIAL WORK??? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCQA50meE_E
Coronavirus Update (Live): 4,201,014 Cases and 284,153 Deaths from COVID-19 Virus Pandemic - Worldometer [CLICK ON DEATHS/1M POP (to see countries with most deaths per million people)]
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Thank you for the links Tony Tony!👍
At the time I made this video (May 20 2020) I thought that N95 and P3 filter masks would help but they are deadlier than COVID-19 in reality and based on what they're saying only a Hazmat suit with SCBA (compressed air) is effective PPE as long as uncontaminated air is used. However, the virus, if it exists uberhaupt, is too mild, the recovery rate is too high and mortality rate to low to make Hazmat suits mandatory also since natural immunity is 27 times better than vaccine acquired immunity (Marty Makary, Johns Hopkins University).
Because I think the study and other information in this video is important I now upload this video here.
😷⚰Get mask exemption! Measuring is knowing they're lying about the deadly amount of CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) maskerbaters are breathing in (4x the safe limit, dizzy at 2000 PPM,surgical mask >8000 ppm
Original links with the video banned by the genocidal YouTube:
Study Proves Coronavirus Clusters Follow 5G Roll-outs Around the Globe | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=12846
Study Shows Direct Correlation Between 5G Networks and “Coronavirus” Outbreaks
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=206602
ESTUDIO DE LA RELACIÓN ENTRE nº CASOS CORONAVIRUS / 1000 h. y LOCALIZACIÓN ANTENAS 5G http://www.tomeulamo.com/fitxers/264_CORONA-5G-f.pdf
Flamin Galahs ;-) birds and a5G tower 2020 must see!! - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVJYLM6vgTI
MORE 5G TREE DEATHS IN GATESHEAD SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL FOR UPDATES AND MORE INFORMATION - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcysZ65Mpp8
THE 5G DAMAGED TREE THAT WAS SEEN BY MILLIONS WORLD WIDE HAS BEEN CHOPPED DOWN - ESSENTIAL WORK??? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCQA50meE_E
Coronavirus Update (Live): 4,201,014 Cases and 284,153 Deaths from COVID-19 Virus Pandemic - Worldometer [CLICK ON DEATHS/1M POP (to see countries with most deaths per million people)]
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Thank you for the links Tony Tony!👍
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