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Gossip-19 (Covid-19) Hidding The Face of God With The Evil Mask...
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10 views • February 07, 2021
In 2008, Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper about the Spanish Flu Epidemic that rates as the most devastating modern pandemic. It swept the entire planet in the wake of the First World War and caused millions of deaths. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2599911/ So in studying this major and actual pandemic, what did Dr. Fauci and his colleagues find? They discovered that most of the victims of the Spanish Flu didn't die from the Spanish Flu. They died from bacterial pneumonia. And the bacterial pneumonia was caused by.... wait for it, wait for it.... wearing masks.
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https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc Advice for Donald J
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