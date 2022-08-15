Forgotten Founder: Tench Coxe

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Few today know the name Tench Coxe, but at the time of the founding, he was famous. He wrote prolifically about the individual, natural right to keep and bear arms, the structure of the republic - and much more.
Path to Liberty: Aug 15, 2022
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