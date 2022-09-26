Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 9.25.22 RAIDS, FBI whistleblowers, MEDIA attacks on all MAGA, DUTCH exposed, TRUTH Social winning! P
58 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


September 25, 2022


Who would have ever thought we would get a time when the President, Trump that is, starts putting out retruths of things related to an intel group known as (17), how strange the timing, the world is in an uproar, ITALY, IRAN, FRANCE….the comms are getting stronger, something is really strange.. lets look at this and cover the COVID scam again shall we.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1li5rt-9.25.22-raids-fbi-whistleblowers-media-attacks-on-all-maga-dutch-exposed-tr.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsfbideep statechristianmediamagaattackswhistleblowersdutchraidsltand we knowexposing eviltruth social

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket