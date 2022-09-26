And We Know 9.25.22 RAIDS, FBI whistleblowers, MEDIA attacks on all MAGA, DUTCH exposed, TRUTH Social winning! P

LT of And We Know
September 25, 2022
Who would have ever thought we would get a time when the President, Trump that is, starts putting out retruths of things related to an intel group known as (17), how strange the timing, the world is in an uproar, ITALY, IRAN, FRANCE….the comms are getting stronger, something is really strange.. lets look at this and cover the COVID scam again shall we.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1li5rt-9.25.22-raids-fbi-whistleblowers-media-attacks-on-all-maga-dutch-exposed-tr.html
