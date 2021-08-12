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Norenberg trials for each of these completed Nazis Is this what ‘informed consent’ looks like for kids???
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392 views • August 12, 2021
Is this what ‘informed consent’ looks like for kids???
So consensual she had to be restrained when she clearly didn’t want the toxic jab.
Listen closely, I don't care if I lose my credibility, but after seeing this video, I wanna take off all these nurses heads that made her take the jab.
So consensual she had to be restrained when she clearly didn’t want the toxic jab.
Listen closely, I don't care if I lose my credibility, but after seeing this video, I wanna take off all these nurses heads that made her take the jab.
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