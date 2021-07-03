Lucifer's chosen people - why they push a Jew Jesus and the NWO Kabalistic name 'yeshua'

Exposing the truth may bring dangerous consequences. Rosenthal was murdered for exposing some of the truth and that Jesus was not a jew.

I have been attacked countless times by Americans who do not know Greek and they cannot know it like a Greek person anyway, yet they insist on parroting the Jewish propaganda. Very few Americans I have met have been smart enough to accept the truth without ego.

I am proving that the Israelites are Jews, they had always been the people of Cronus. The sigil of Saturn forms the 666. Cronus (saturn) became Chronos, TIME. They authored the phrase "Money is power" and "time is money" The devil is time, they got all ppl chasing time and money - the god Saturn rules over money and wealth...The devil, Saturn, is the god of money, Mamon as Jesus called him, a Greek-Egyptian word, just like the Greek Euripides called money a god!!! The real parallel texts to the Greek gospels are in the Greek philosphy which God gave to the Greeks (Clemente of Alexandria)