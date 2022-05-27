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FULL SHOW: Government Documents Reveal Secret Plans In Case Of A Nuclear Attack Activating War Time Powers For Biden
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235 views • May 27, 2022
What happens in the event of a nuclear strike or World War 3? New government documents reveal the wartime powers that Biden would assume in the case of such an event. A very dangerous precedent to contemplate with you consider Joe Biden’s mental state. A new video has emerged of Biden groping a young girl at the White House. Some things never change. Cara Castonuova joins to discuss the latest news involving the January 6th defendants and the current situation they are dealing with in regards to their legal standing and jail cell conditions. Owen Shroyer also covers the latest news from Uvalde, Texas and the latest details from the school shooting. As usual, the American left is wildly missing the ball.
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