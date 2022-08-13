"Jews are the Problem": 2022-08-13 Guest Ayo Kimathi on Operation Scorpio

Black Social Activist and Author Ayo Kimathi joins Scorpio for a compelling and brutally honest conversation about the divide and conquer strategy applied to relations between whites and blacks. Ayo and Scorpio point out the true villain creating America's decline and collapse is The International Jew.

To watch the entire Scorpio program on Brighteon, type in the title below:

Operation Scorpio #122 - 13 August 2022 - Guest: Ayo Kimathe



