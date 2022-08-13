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"Jews are the Problem": 2022-08-13 Guest Ayo Kimathi on Operation Scorpio
You Can't Handle the Truth
You Can't Handle the Truth
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107 views • August 21, 2022

Black Social Activist and Author Ayo Kimathi joins Scorpio for a compelling and brutally honest conversation about the divide and conquer strategy applied to relations between whites and blacks. Ayo and Scorpio point out the true villain creating America's decline and collapse is The International Jew.

To watch the entire Scorpio program on Brighteon, type in the title below:

Operation Scorpio #122 - 13 August 2022 - Guest: Ayo Kimathe


Keywords
zionistanti-semitismjewbolsheviksscorpiocovid-19the great resetyuval noah harariayo kimathi
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy