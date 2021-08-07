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Global Bombshell! Israel & Australia Report All Covid Hospitalizations Are Vaccinated – FULL SHOW 8/6/21
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910 views • August 07, 2021
Mike Lindell will join today's program to deliver explosive information! Don't miss this worldwide transmission. All of the scientific evidence is overwhelmingly clear that the surge in Covid illnesses is being caused by the poisonous GMO injections. Fauci and his globalist handlers knew all along the experimental “vaccines” would do this. After all, they developed the virus at the Wuhan lab.
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