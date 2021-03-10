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Get Biblical Understanding #70 - Correction
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30 views • March 10, 2021
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EPHESIANS 5:8-11 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light: 9(For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;) Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord. And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
1 THESSALONIANS 5:12-13 And we beseech you, brethren, to know them which labour among you, and are over you in the Lord, and admonish you; And to esteem them very highly in love for their work’s sake. And be at peace among yourselves.
1 THESSALONIANS 5:14 Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.
2 THESSALONIANS 1:6-10 Seeing it is a righteous thing with God to recompense tribulation to them that trouble you; And to [give] you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power When he shall come to be glorified in his saints, and to be admired in all them that believe (because our testimony among you was believed) in that day.
2 THESSALONIANS 3:14-15 And if anyone does not obey our word in this epistle, note that person and do not keep company with him, that he may be ashamed. Yet do not count him as an enemy, but admonish him as a brother.
1 TIMOTHY 1:3-4 As I besought thee to abide still at Ephesus, when I went into Macedonia, that thou mightest charge some that they teach no other doctrine, Neither give heed to fables and endless genealogies, which minister questions [cause disputes], rather than godly edifying which is in faith: so do.
1 TIMOTHY 1:19-20 Holding faith, and a good conscience; which some having put away [rejected] concerning faith have made shipwreck: Of whom is Hymenaeus and Alexander; whom I have delivered unto Satan, that they may learn not to blaspheme.
1 TIMOTHY 5:1-2 Rebuke not an elder, but intreat [exhort] him as a father; and the younger men as brethren; The elder women as mothers; the younger as sisters, with all purity.
1 TIMOTHY 5:5-7 Now she that is a widow indeed, and desolate, trusteth in God, and continueth in supplications and prayers night and day. But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth. And these things give in charge, that they may be blameless.
1 TIMOTHY 5:20 Them that sin rebuke before all, that others also may fear.
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
EPHESIANS 5:8-11 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light: 9(For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;) Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord. And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
1 THESSALONIANS 5:12-13 And we beseech you, brethren, to know them which labour among you, and are over you in the Lord, and admonish you; And to esteem them very highly in love for their work’s sake. And be at peace among yourselves.
1 THESSALONIANS 5:14 Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.
2 THESSALONIANS 1:6-10 Seeing it is a righteous thing with God to recompense tribulation to them that trouble you; And to [give] you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power When he shall come to be glorified in his saints, and to be admired in all them that believe (because our testimony among you was believed) in that day.
2 THESSALONIANS 3:14-15 And if anyone does not obey our word in this epistle, note that person and do not keep company with him, that he may be ashamed. Yet do not count him as an enemy, but admonish him as a brother.
1 TIMOTHY 1:3-4 As I besought thee to abide still at Ephesus, when I went into Macedonia, that thou mightest charge some that they teach no other doctrine, Neither give heed to fables and endless genealogies, which minister questions [cause disputes], rather than godly edifying which is in faith: so do.
1 TIMOTHY 1:19-20 Holding faith, and a good conscience; which some having put away [rejected] concerning faith have made shipwreck: Of whom is Hymenaeus and Alexander; whom I have delivered unto Satan, that they may learn not to blaspheme.
1 TIMOTHY 5:1-2 Rebuke not an elder, but intreat [exhort] him as a father; and the younger men as brethren; The elder women as mothers; the younger as sisters, with all purity.
1 TIMOTHY 5:5-7 Now she that is a widow indeed, and desolate, trusteth in God, and continueth in supplications and prayers night and day. But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth. And these things give in charge, that they may be blameless.
1 TIMOTHY 5:20 Them that sin rebuke before all, that others also may fear.
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