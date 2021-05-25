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Ultimate Risk Update - The Bottom Line from Real World Data!
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20 views • May 25, 2021
Title says it all. Do YOU know the actual real-world risks from this affliction? Not the theoretical or antibody-based - but the actual reality after more than a year and huge exposure across the populations? Well now you will!
Please share with politicians and influencers, so they know too! Download here: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Super-Simple-Ultimate-Risk-Update-The-Bottom-Line-from-Real-World-Comp.mp4
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Please share with politicians and influencers, so they know too! Download here: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Super-Simple-Ultimate-Risk-Update-The-Bottom-Line-from-Real-World-Comp.mp4
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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