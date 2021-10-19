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The AxeTruth Show – 10/16 SNL We’re at the Crossroads
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We are at the crossroads.... many are living in denial of the truth, or don't want to know the truth because it will require them to change.
1.Judge denies Jussie Smollett's bid to have criminal case dropped over 'faked' racist attack in 2019: Star will now face trial next month
2. The reality of the vaxxed mind control programming
3. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon speaks at City Hall in Florida speaks on the dangers using masks cause bacterial lung infection
4. All "negro" leaders, entertainers, athletes are puppets for the elites
5. More CGI Joe Biden They haven't perfected AI machine learning enough to answer press questions
6.Gov DeSantis says no one should lose their jobs over these shots
7. huge protest in NYC in front of NY Times saying Defund the Media
8. the left is waking up to this medical tyranny as its now on leftist The Jimmy Dore Show "if you're not outrage you are not paying attention"
9. Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research Vanessa Gelman RUNS from Veritas' Questions
10. Cobb County woman allegedly conned after putting down a deposit on a rental home almost died of COVID19 pneumonia
11. Black Guy promised them a 2nd chance at college football. Then he spent their tuition money on himself
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1.Judge denies Jussie Smollett's bid to have criminal case dropped over 'faked' racist attack in 2019: Star will now face trial next month
2. The reality of the vaxxed mind control programming
3. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon speaks at City Hall in Florida speaks on the dangers using masks cause bacterial lung infection
4. All "negro" leaders, entertainers, athletes are puppets for the elites
5. More CGI Joe Biden They haven't perfected AI machine learning enough to answer press questions
6.Gov DeSantis says no one should lose their jobs over these shots
7. huge protest in NYC in front of NY Times saying Defund the Media
8. the left is waking up to this medical tyranny as its now on leftist The Jimmy Dore Show "if you're not outrage you are not paying attention"
9. Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research Vanessa Gelman RUNS from Veritas' Questions
10. Cobb County woman allegedly conned after putting down a deposit on a rental home almost died of COVID19 pneumonia
11. Black Guy promised them a 2nd chance at college football. Then he spent their tuition money on himself
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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