© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REPOST 2YRS AGO 5-25-20 2020 Year of The Nurse Hero Coronavirus Covid-19
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 06, 2022
REPOST 2YRS AGO 5-25-20 2020 Year of The Nurse Hero Coronavirus Covid-19
Doing a search for my past vids that I made back in april 2020 and may 2020 of the dancing tic tok nurses, I noticed this vid had been deleted from some of the internet video platforms. I am re-posting again, due to its very important historical significance.
Doing a search for my past vids that I made back in april 2020 and may 2020 of the dancing tic tok nurses, I noticed this vid had been deleted from some of the internet video platforms. I am re-posting again, due to its very important historical significance.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.