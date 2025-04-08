As We Were Warned: Crash & New Financial System 04/08/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
$6.4 TRILLION Dollars have been wiped from Global Economy in just the last 12 hours! In other news, China and Japan allegedly have dumped Trillions of U.S. Dollars recently, and with Trump setting up new Tariffs, China has declared Economic War on the United States. China has launched a Global Digital Payment bypassing the SWIFT system and selling Oil without Dollars.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Stock Market Crash
04:53China Economic War with US
11:10Federal Reserve Emergency Meeting
15:41American Flag Digital Dollar
19:35Economic Crash of America
23:25The Show Has Begun