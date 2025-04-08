BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
As We Were Warned: Crash & New Financial System 04/08/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
1
157 views • 3 weeks ago

$6.4 TRILLION Dollars have been wiped from Global Economy in just the last 12 hours! In other news, China and Japan allegedly have dumped Trillions of U.S. Dollars recently, and with Trump setting up new Tariffs, China has declared Economic War on the United States. China has launched a Global Digital Payment bypassing the SWIFT system and selling Oil without Dollars.


Keywords
crashstock marketfinancial crashfinancial systemprophecy clubwarneddigital dollarstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Stock Market Crash

04:53China Economic War with US

11:10Federal Reserve Emergency Meeting

15:41American Flag Digital Dollar

19:35Economic Crash of America

23:25The Show Has Begun

